Almannaa M, Zawad MN, Moshawah M, Alabduljabbar H. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37079354
Investigating the contributing factors to traffic crash severity is a demanding topic in research focusing on traffic safety and policies. This research investigates the impact of 16 roadway condition features and vacations (along with the spatial and temporal factors and road geometry) on crash severity for major intra-city roads in Saudi Arabia. We used a crash dataset that covers four years (Oct. 2016 - Feb. 2021) with more than 59,000 crashes. Machine learning algorithms were utilized to predict the crash severity outcome (non-fatal/fatal) for three types of roads: single, multilane, and freeway. Furthermore, features that have a strong impact on crash severity were examined.
feature importance; machine learning classifiers; Road crash severity; roadway conditions; SHAP