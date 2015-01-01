SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lynds ME, Arnold CM. J. Appl. Gerontol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/07334648231168983

PMID

37078271

Abstract

Falls are the leading cause of injury and hospitalization for older adults in Canada and the second leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide. For people living with dementia (PLWD), falls have an even greater impact, but the standard testing methods for fall risk screening and assessment are often not practical for this population. The purpose of this scoping review is to identify and summarize recent research, practice guidelines and gray literature which have considered fall risk screening and assessment for PLWD. Database search results revealed a dearth in the literature that can support researchers and healthcare providers when considering which option/s are the most suitable for PLWD. Further primary studies into the validity of using the various tests with PLWD are needed if researchers and healthcare providers are to be empowered via the literature and clinical practice guidelines to provide the best possible fall risk care for PLWD.


Language: en

Keywords

dementia; geriatrics; assessment; falls; Alzheimer's disease; screening

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print