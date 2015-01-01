Abstract

Falls are the leading cause of injury and hospitalization for older adults in Canada and the second leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide. For people living with dementia (PLWD), falls have an even greater impact, but the standard testing methods for fall risk screening and assessment are often not practical for this population. The purpose of this scoping review is to identify and summarize recent research, practice guidelines and gray literature which have considered fall risk screening and assessment for PLWD. Database search results revealed a dearth in the literature that can support researchers and healthcare providers when considering which option/s are the most suitable for PLWD. Further primary studies into the validity of using the various tests with PLWD are needed if researchers and healthcare providers are to be empowered via the literature and clinical practice guidelines to provide the best possible fall risk care for PLWD.

Language: en