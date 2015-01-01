|
Doherty AJ, Benedetto V, Harris C, Ridley J, O'Donoghue A, James-Jenkinson L, Fidler D, Clegg A. J. Appl. Res. Intellect. Disabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37076958
BACKGROUND: Falls are common among people with intellectual disabilities. Many falls happen within the home. Our scoping review aimed to identify evidence for falls-risk factors and falls-prevention interventions for this population.
Language: en
prevention; falls; learning disabilities; intellectual disabilities