Doherty AJ, Benedetto V, Harris C, Ridley J, O'Donoghue A, James-Jenkinson L, Fidler D, Clegg A. J. Appl. Res. Intellect. Disabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jar.13104

37076958

BACKGROUND: Falls are common among people with intellectual disabilities. Many falls happen within the home. Our scoping review aimed to identify evidence for falls-risk factors and falls-prevention interventions for this population.

METHOD: We conducted a multi-database search to identify any type of published study that explored falls-risk factors or falls-prevention interventions for people with intellectual disabilities. Following a process of (i) title & abstract and (ii) full-text screening, data was extracted from the included studies and described narratively.

RESULTS: Forty-one studies were included. Risks are multifactorial. There was limited evidence of medical, behavioural/psychological, or environmental interventions to address modifiable risk factors, and no evidence of the interventions' cost-effectiveness.

CONCLUSIONS: Clinically and cost effective, acceptable and accessible falls-prevention pathways should be available for people with intellectual disabilities who are at risk of falls from an earlier age than the general population.


Language: en

prevention; falls; learning disabilities; intellectual disabilities

