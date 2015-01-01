|
Citation
Eickhoff L, Kelly J, Zimmie H, Crabo E, Baptiste DL, Maliszewski B, Goldstein N. J. Clin. Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37078099
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Current research estimates that over 24 million individuals experience human trafficking worldwide. There is a growing prevalence of sex trafficking in the United States. An estimated 87% of trafficked persons visit the emergency department during their captivity. Emergency departments across the United States use differing screening methods for sex trafficking. Current screening tools return a high rate of false negatives, and the appropriate use of tools or standardised lists remains unclear. AIMS: To explore best practices for identifying sex trafficking among adults who visit emergency departments. We sought to answer the practice question: How does the implementation of a multifaceted screening model for sex trafficking, versus the use of a list of standardised screening questions, improve the detection of trafficked persons? METHODS: We conducted an integrative review of articles published after 2016 in PubMed, CINAHL, Embase, SCOPUS, and Web of Science databases. PRISMA checklist and guidelines were used. Whittemore and Knafl's method was used to review the literature.
Language: en
Keywords
human trafficking; hospital; adult; emergency service; mass screening