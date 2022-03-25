Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Emergency nurses experience high levels of workplace violence during patient interactions. Little is known about the efficacy of behavioral flags, which are notifications embedded within electronic health records (EHRs) as a tool to promote clinician safety.



OBJECTIVE: To explore the perspectives of emergency nurses on EHR behavioral flags, workplace safety, and patient care. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: In this qualitative study, semistructured interviews were conducted with emergency nurses at an academic, urban emergency department (ED) between February 8 and March 25, 2022. Interviews were audio recorded, transcribed, and analyzed using thematic analysis. Data analysis was performed from April 2 to 13, 2022. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Themes and subthemes of nursing perspectives on EHR behavioral flags were identified.



RESULTS: This study included 25 registered emergency nurses at a large academic health system, with a mean (SD) tenure of 5 (6) years in the ED. Their mean (SD) age was 33 (7) years; 19 were women (76%) and 6 were men (24%). Participants self-reported their race as Asian (3 [12%]), Black (3 [12%]), White (15 [60%]), or multiple races (2 [8%]); 3 participants (12%) self-reported their ethnicity as Hispanic or Latinx. Five themes (with subthemes) were identified: (1) benefits of flags (useful advisory; prevents violence; engenders compassion), (2) issues with flags (administrative and process issues; unhelpful; unenforceable; bias; outdated), (3) patient transparency (patient accountability; damages patient-clinician relationship), (4) system improvements (process; built environment; human resources; zero-tolerance policies), and (5) difficulties of working in the ED (harassment and abuse; unmet mental health needs of patients; COVID-19-related strain and burnout).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this qualitative study, nursing perspectives on the utility and importance of EHR behavioral flags varied. For many, flags served as an important forewarning to approach patient interactions with more caution or use safety skills. However, nurses were skeptical of the ability of flags to prevent violence from occurring and noted concern for the unintended consequences of introducing bias into patient care. These findings suggest that changes to the deployment and utilization of flags, in concert with other safety interventions, are needed to create a safer work environment and mitigate bias.

Language: en