Abstract

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020 (1). As strategies to mitigate the pandemic were implemented, concerns were raised that the containment efforts through quarantine and social distancing practices were negatively affecting the mental and physical health of children and adolescents (2). Suicide is a growing public health problem in the United States. In 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death among persons aged 10-14 years and the third leading cause among those aged 15-24 years (3). The National Poison Data System (NPDS) database was used to examine trends in suspected suicide attempts by self-poisoning among persons aged 10-19 years before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared with 2019 (prepandemic), during 2021, the overall rate of suspected suicide attempts by self-poisoning increased by 30.0% (95% CI = 28.6%-30.9%), rates among children aged 10-12 years, adolescents aged 13-15 years, and females increased 73.0% (67.4%-80.0%), 48.8% (46.7%-50.9%), and 36.8% (35.4%-38.2%), respectively, and these trends continued into the third quarter of 2022. Substances most frequently involved in overdoses were acetaminophen, ibuprofen, sertraline, fluoxetine, and diphenhydramine. Acetaminophen-involved overdoses increased 71% (67.4%-74.9%) in 2021 and 58.0% (54.5%-61.6%) in 2022. Diphenhydramine-involved overdoses increased 24.2% (19.9%-28.7%) in 2021 and 35.8% (31.2%-40.5%) in 2022. A comprehensive public health approach to suicide prevention, focused on children and adolescents and involving a partnership between families, school teachers, mental health professionals, and public health leadership is needed. The 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides crisis support for persons experiencing mental health-related distress and assists community members who are concerned about persons experiencing a mental health crisis.

Language: en