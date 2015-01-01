|
Citation
Martin GM, Beaulieu I. Sex. Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37079276
Abstract
While there is a considerable body of literature on sexual aggression, we know much less about the violation of sexual boundaries within professional relationships. To address this knowledge gap, the characteristics of cases of sexual misconduct in the province of Quebec were extracted, based on a search of published disciplinary decisions between 1998 and 2020, using the legal databases CANLII and SOQUIJ. The search yielded 296 decisions including 249 male and 47 female members from 22 professional orders, and involving 470 victims.
Language: en
Keywords
victims; professionals; sexual aggression; sexual misconduct