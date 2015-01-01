|
Citation
|
Liu X, Yang Y, Liu ZZ, Jia CX. Sleep 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, Publisher Associated Professional Sleep Societies)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37075813
|
Abstract
|
STUDY OBJECTIVES: Little empirical work has investigated the associations between life stress (LS), insomnia, depression, and suicidality in multi-wave longitudinal studies. With 3 waves of data collection 1 year apart, this longitudinal study with a large sample of adolescents examined the predicting effects of LS on suicidality 1 year later and 2 years later and the mediating roles of insomnia and depression in the LS-suicidality link.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; suicidal behavior; adolescence; insomnia; Life stress