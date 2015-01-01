Abstract

The aim of the scientific work is to justify the need to highlight the topic of injuries after the biological exposure in forensic medicine. The definition of the "biological trauma" concept is presented - it means impairment of the body structure and function as a result of a special injury effects typical for wildlife representatives (animals, plants). Biological exposure includes antigenic, toxin, allergic, bioelectric, bioorganic exposures and their combinations. Biological injuries should be distinguished from mechanical injuries caused by small, medium, and large mammals and reptiles. Options of the antemortem and postmortem biological factor effects are considered. The qualitative limits of the postmortem period are defined. A new method of forensic reconstruction of postmortem conditions is proposed. Forensic entomological, forensic microbiological examinations, and their complex combination with forensic examination are isolated as independent methods.

Language: ru