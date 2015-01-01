Abstract

This systematic review sought to describe the prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization among immigrants in the United States (U.S.) and the prevalence of IPV perpetration among immigrants in the U.S. PsycInfo, PubMed, Global Health and Scopus databases were searched for peer-reviewed literature that quantitatively examined IPV in relation to immigration. Twenty-four articles were included in the final review. Past-year IPV victimization rates among immigrants ranged from 3.8% to 46.9% and lifetime IPV victimization rates ranged from 13.9% to 93%; past-year IPV perpetration rates ranged from 3.0% to 24.8% and the one lifetime IPV perpetration rate was 12.8%. Estimates varied widely by country of origin, type of violence measured, and measure used to quantify IPV. Reliance on small convenience samples is problematic when trying to determine the true prevalence of IPV among immigrants. Epidemiological research is needed to improve the accuracy and representativeness of findings.

