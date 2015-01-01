|
Citation
|
Williamson J. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37078142
|
Abstract
|
Two studies examined whether label preferences (survivor, victim, neither/other/both) and past assault experience (assaulted or not assaulted) are related to compassion for others, self-compassion, rape myth acceptance, and cognitive distortions surrounding rape.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
sexual assault; cognitive distortions surrounding rape; compassion for others; rape myth acceptance; self-compassion