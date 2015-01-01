Abstract

Two studies examined whether label preferences (survivor, victim, neither/other/both) and past assault experience (assaulted or not assaulted) are related to compassion for others, self-compassion, rape myth acceptance, and cognitive distortions surrounding rape.



FINDINGS indicate that a preference for a victim label is related to more negative outcomes (e.g., propensity to victim-blame, less compassion for others) compared to those advocating for a survivor label or falling into a neither/other/both category. Furthermore, those who experienced sexual assault have significantly lower self-compassion compared to those who do not experience sexual assault. Implications for the impact of labels are discussed.

