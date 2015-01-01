|
Citation
O'Neill V, Karanikas N, Sav A, Murphy P. Workplace Health Saf. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
37077169
Abstract
PURPOSE: Although medicinal cannabis is prescribed for conditions such as pain, epilepsy, nausea and vomiting during cancer treatment, evidence about associated adverse side effects is still evolving. Because adverse events (AEs) might impact the performance of workers, it is important to consider their implications on workplace health and safety (WHS). This study aimed to map the types and prevalence of the AEs associated with medical cannabis and articulate how those events could impact WHS.
Language: en
Keywords
safety management; adverse events; medical cannabis; occupational health and safety