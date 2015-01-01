Abstract

PURPOSE: Although medicinal cannabis is prescribed for conditions such as pain, epilepsy, nausea and vomiting during cancer treatment, evidence about associated adverse side effects is still evolving. Because adverse events (AEs) might impact the performance of workers, it is important to consider their implications on workplace health and safety (WHS). This study aimed to map the types and prevalence of the AEs associated with medical cannabis and articulate how those events could impact WHS.



METHODS: A scoping review of systematic reviews and/or meta-analyses published between 2015 and March 2021 was performed to identify the AEs of medicinal cannabis in adults. Publications in English and full text available online were collected from Embase, MEDLINE, PsychINFO, PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science.



RESULTS: Of 1,326 papers identified from the initial search, 31 met the inclusion criteria and were analyzed. The studies reported various AEs with the most predominant being sedation, nausea/vomiting, dizziness, and euphoria. Acute and chronic pain was the most prevalent disorder under review.



CONCLUSIONS: Adverse events associated with the use of medicinal cannabis could increase workplace risks, including decreased alertness and reaction times, increased absenteeism, reduced ability to safely drive or operate machinery and an increased probability of falling. Focused research into the risk to workers and workplaces from the use of medical cannabis and related human performance impairment is urgently warranted.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en