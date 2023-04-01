Abstract

Background

Environmental factors such as meteorological and air pollution conditions have been identified as risk factors for suicide. This study aimed to clarify the relationship of the number of visits to the emergency department for suicide attempts with meteorological and air pollution conditions.

Methods

This cross-sectional study included patients who attempted suicide and were transported to Yokohama City University Medical Center from April 2005 to March 2022. The meteorological conditions recorded at the time of transport included mean atmospheric pressure, mean temperature, maximum temperature, minimum temperature, mean humidity, wind speed, and sunshine hours, and the air pollution conditions included SO2 (ppm), NO (ppm), NO2 (ppm), NOX (ppm), OX (ppm), CH4 (ppmC), NMHC (ppmC), THC (ppmC), SPM (μg/m3), and PM2.5 (μg/m3). Poisson regression analysis was used to examine the association between the number of suicide attempts and the meteorological and air pollution conditions. Subgroup analyses were conducted by classifying the subjects according to the means of suicide attempt; comparisons were performed using t-tests.

Results

The study included 1737 patients. Multivariate Poisson regression analyses revealed a significant positive relationship between the number of suicide attempts and SO2 levels and a significant negative relationship between the number of suicide attempts and NO levels. When subjects were divided by means of suicide attempt, different relationships with meteorological and air pollution conditions were observed.

Conclusion

Meteorological and air pollution conditions are environmental factors that can enable a more detailed understanding of suicide behavior according to the means of suicide attempts.

Language: en