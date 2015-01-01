Abstract

The purpose of our study was to systematically compile fatality data in Canada involving minors in school and youth groups engaged in outdoor learning, and then compare these incidents to other available data related to risk of fatalities, fatality rates, patterns, and contributory causes. This mixed methods study involved collecting fatality data using a passive environmental scan of publicly available data from multiple sources such as Google, library databases, online databases, and relevant organizations. Data analysis involved using descriptive statistics and principles of case-based analysis to uncover patterns across and within cases. There were 37 fatal incidents involving 78 youth and 6 adult fatalities related to school and youth groups engaged in outdoor learning activities in Canada. All incidents occurred between 1926 and 2019. The fatalities were categorized as water-based, land-based, and snow-based incidents involving alpine skiing (9), flat water canoeing (7), swimming/swim testing (7), walking/hiking (4), mountain climbing (2), white water rafting (2), group camping (1), solo camping (1), sailing (1), skating (1), ski touring (1), and zip-lining (1). It was not possible to determine a fatality rate from our data, however there was adequate comparative data suggesting that the probability of fatal incidents related to outdoor learning by minors in school and youth groups is relatively low in Canada, however there was inadequate data available to make direct comparisons to other contexts. Several patterns emerged from within cases, across cases, and many were similar patterns to those from a series of case-based studies in Australia.

