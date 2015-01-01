|
Damiano AD, Xie W, Jong CH. Atl. J. Commun. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This study examined public comments on Twitter in the wake of three mass shootings in the United States during the summer of 2022. A total of 1,500 tweets were assessed (N = 1,500) for sentiment, risks presented, attribution of blame, and outrage. A sample of 500 tweets was taken following the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting; a sample of 500 tweets was taken following the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting; and a sample of 500 tweets was taken following the Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July parade shooting.