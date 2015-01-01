|
Ukey KG, T.Kadu B, Rajpal GS. Journal of Survey in Fisheries Sciences 2023; 10(4S): 2725-2736.
Medical science plays an important role in criminal justice system. It is very helpful in deciding the guilt of a suspected accused. It ascertains diverse facts in a case by scientifically testing various types of evidences collected during criminal investigation. A Prosecutor or a Judge is an expert in the field of law but may lack in-depth scientific or technical knowledge. Therefore, expert opinion of scientists and doctors are invited by the courts.
Civil and Legal Death; Criminal Investigation and Trial; Forensic Justice; Medico-Legal Studies; Postmortem Report; Scientific and Forensic Evidence