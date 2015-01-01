Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Motorcycle accidents constitute a public health problem that affects public and private health services due to the expenses of the victim's treatment and rehabilitation.



OBJECTIVE: Evaluate the impact of motorcycle accident costs in a university hospital in 2020.



METHOD: Comparative analysis of the costs of motorcycle accident patients in 2020 and 2017.



RESULTS: Among 151 patients included in the study, the average cost was U$3,083.54, and the average days of hospitalization were 5.3 days. The patient with the highest cost to the hospital spent U$22,504.05, and the patient with the lowest cost spent U$356.72. The longest stay among these patients was 41 days, and the shortest was one day. The average cost per patient per day for the entire sample was U$581.80.



CONCLUSION: The formulation and application of strategies that promote the reduction of motorcycle accidents in the city of Campinas are necessary.



Level of evidence II, Retrospective study.

Language: en