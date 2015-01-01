SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Baptistella A, Figueiredo HCES, de Mattos CA, Bittar CK. Acta Ortop. Bras. 2023; 31(spe1): e258318.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Sociedade Brasileira de Ortopedia e Traumatologia)

DOI

10.1590/1413-785220233101e258318

PMID

37082153

PMCID

PMC10112349

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Motorcycle accidents constitute a public health problem that affects public and private health services due to the expenses of the victim's treatment and rehabilitation.

OBJECTIVE: Evaluate the impact of motorcycle accident costs in a university hospital in 2020.

METHOD: Comparative analysis of the costs of motorcycle accident patients in 2020 and 2017.

RESULTS: Among 151 patients included in the study, the average cost was U$3,083.54, and the average days of hospitalization were 5.3 days. The patient with the highest cost to the hospital spent U$22,504.05, and the patient with the lowest cost spent U$356.72. The longest stay among these patients was 41 days, and the shortest was one day. The average cost per patient per day for the entire sample was U$581.80.

CONCLUSION: The formulation and application of strategies that promote the reduction of motorcycle accidents in the city of Campinas are necessary.

Level of evidence II, Retrospective study.


Language: en

Keywords

Accidents; Traffic; Hospitalization; Costs and Cost Analysis

