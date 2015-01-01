Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual aggression (SA) is ubiquitous in drinking environments, often seen as normal and acceptable; yet, targets of SA experience many negative consequences. This research aimed to develop a valid measure of common acts of SA in drinking settings for estimating prevalence and evaluating prevention initiatives.



METHODS: We developed a questionnaire measure of common acts of sexual harassment and aggression in drinking environments (C-SHADE) based on descriptions of SA behavior from our own and others' research. The measure was validated in a cross-sectional survey of 335 men aged 19-25 using webpanels from an online survey company. Validation measures included: a modified version of the Sexual Experiences Survey (M-SES), measures of SA by peers in drinking environments, SA-related attitudes, expectancies about sexual effects of alcohol, and alcohol consumption.



RESULTS: The C-SHADE showed high internal consistency (alpha =.96) and was significantly correlated with M-SES (r =.52), SA by peers (r =.61 to.70), SA-related attitudes/expectations (r =.38 to.55), and measures of alcohol consumption (r =.22 to.36). Overall, 71.9% participants reported SA using the C-SHADE versus 24.7% with the M-SES. We compared the responses of participants who reported perpetration on both measures (N = 83), only the C-SHADE (N = 141), and non-perpetrators (N = 89) (excluding 4 participants who reported perpetration only on the M-SES). The M-SES/C-SHADE perpetrators scored significantly higher than C-SHADE-only perpetrators and non-perpetrators on most SA-related and drinking measures, while C-SHADE-only perpetrators scored significantly higher than non-perpetrators on peer SA and two attitude measures.



CONCLUSIONS: The C-SHADE is suitable for measuring prevalence and evaluating interventions in drinking settings. The C-SHADE confirmed high prevalence of SA in drinking settings and identified an important group of C-SHADE-only perpetrators for whom interventions that focus on situational precipitators of SA in drinking settings may be especially useful.

Language: en