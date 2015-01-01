|
Citation
|
Kofman YB, Weiss CCD, Yim IS. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e715.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37081496
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have been far-reaching, disproportionately impacting vulnerable populations. Of particular concern is the impact on individuals experiencing domestic violence (DV), an urgent public health issue. There have been numerous reports of pandemic-related surges in DV, and it has been speculated that prolonged periods of state-mandated isolation may be the source of these surges. The current study utilized publicly available records to examine fluctuations in DV coinciding with COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in a diverse metropolitan county.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Community; COVID-19; Pandemic; Domestic violence; Assault; Calls for service