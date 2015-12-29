|
Melén CM, Merrien M, Wasik AM, Sander B, Wahlin BE, Panagiotis G, Beck O. Cannabis Cannabinoid Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37083482
BACKGROUND: Detecting the presence of Δ(9)-THC and CBD is mainly done through venous blood sampling, but other methods are becoming available. Oromucosal administration of Δ(9)-THC and CBD is less studied than inhalation, but this mode of administration is growing. In this study, we analyze samples obtained through invasive and noninvasive methods in a cohort of patients given oromucosally administered Δ(9)-THC and CBD to gain understanding in the strengths and weaknesses of the various detection methods.
Language: en
human; cannabinoids; oral fluid; THC; CBD; exhaled breath