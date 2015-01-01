Abstract

The purpose of this study is to investigate the change in body dimensions over time in both Western (US) and Eastern (Korea) populations. In order to analyze the change of body dimension between the past and present and between western and eastern population, 13 body dimensions relating to automobile driver seat design were extracted from the ANSUR and Size Korea datasets at two time points, the past (ANSUR I: 1988, Size Korea: 1992) and the present (ANSUR II: 2012, Size Korea: 2012). Most of the dimensions differed significantly between past and present, as well as between the US and Korea. Overall, the data show an increasing trend of body dimensions over time for both genders. Based on the results, all countries should be encouraged to conduct periodic and national anthropometric research because body dimensions are continuously changing over time worldwide.

