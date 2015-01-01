|
Citation
|
Katole A, Saoji A, Kumar M. Indian J. Community Med. 2023; 48(1): 65-69.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine, Publisher MedKnow)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37082406
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Spousal or intimate partner violence is the most common form of domestic violence and is a preventable cause of morbidity and mortality in women. The aim of this study was to estimate the prevalence of spousal violence, various types of spousal violence, and the factors associated with it among reproductive age group women.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
India; sexual violence; physical violence; domestic violence; Alcohol consumption; dowry; emotional violence; spousal violence