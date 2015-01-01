Abstract

This study explored suicide risks and protective factors in the first generation-immigrants to Victoria, Australia, from five countries of the Horn of Africa. The aim was to contribute towards an effective and culturally sensitive interventions to prevent suicide. The research used a survey study of knowledge, attitudes and practices towards suicide, in representative samples recruited from each community using snowball sampling. The results identified three major risk factors including, (1) lack of interface between community resources and support services, (2) prevalent negative attitudes towards suicide, and (3) gaps in suicide awareness. The roles of religious and community leaders and spiritual healers were identified as protective factors providing the communities with support to deal with suicide and other mental health issues. In conclusion, the overall impact of these risk factors was that they lead to delayed lifesaving interventions, thus contributing to an increased likelihood of suicide incidents or other adverse outcomes. These protective factors have a key role to serve as a link between the communities and health services, to address issues of delay in accessing services as well as to address negative attitudes towards suicide and the gaps in suicide literacy.

