Abstract

BACKGROUND: Impulsivity is a characteristic of patients with bipolar disorder (BD) and may result in a higher risk of suicide attempt (SA). Although brain structural abnormalities have been suggested in the pathophysiology of BD, the relationship to impulsivity and suicide in BD is still not clear.



METHODS: 52 euthymic patients with BD (26 of them had a history of SA) and 56 age- and sex-matched healthy controls were recruited. All participants received clinical assessment, including Barratt impulsiveness scale (BIS), and underwent structural magnetic resonance imaging examination. An automated surface-based method (FreeSurfer) was used to measure brain volume and cortical surface area. A general linear model was applied to analyze the association between brain-wise greater gray matter volume (GMV), surface area and BIS scores separately for BD patients with and without SA history.



RESULTS: BD patients with SA history scored higher in BIS total score and subscores in attention, motor, cognitive complexity and cognitive instability than those without SA history and controls (all p < 0.01). In patients with SA history, higher BIS scores were associated with greater GMV in the left pars triangularis and greater surface area in left pars opercularis (all p < 0.01). BD patients with SA history showed a greater GMV in inferior frontal gyrus than patients without SA history (p < 0.05). LIMITATION: The cross-sectional design precluded examination of chronological relationships of SA, brain structural abnormalities, and trait impulsivity among BD.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings indicate that the prefrontal cortex, especially the left inferior frontal gyrus, plays a vital role in trait impulsivity and suicidal behavior among patients with BD.

Language: en