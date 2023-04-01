Abstract

BACKGROUND: The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic has burdened health professionals mentally and physically. This study aims to explore the relationship between moral injury (MI) and suicidal ideation (SI), and the role of mental health conditions in this relationship.



METHODS: Three-wave repeated online cross-sectional study with a total of 10,388 health professionals were conducted in different stages (2020-2022) of the COVID-19 pandemic in mainland China. Participants completed the Chinese version of the Moral Injury Symptoms Scale-Health Professional, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Checklist for DSM-5 coupled with a blanket of scales.



RESULTS: The prevalence of SI and MI among health professionals was 9.8 % and 40.2 %, respectively. The prevalence risk of SI was lower in wave 2 (OR = 0.64, 95 % CI: 0.54-0.77) and wave 3 (OR = 0.71, 95 % CI: 0.60-0.84) when compared with wave 1. MI (OR = 4.66, 95 % CI: 3.99-5.43), medical error (OR = 1.15, 95 % CI: 1.00-1.32), workplace violence (OR = 1.13, 95 % CI: 0.97-1.32), depression (OR = 94.08, 95 % CI: 63.37-139.69), anxiety (OR = 25.54, 95 % CI: 21.22-30.74), PTSD (OR = 24.51, 95 % CI: 19.01-31.60) were associated with a higher risk of SI. The mediation model revealed that depressive, anxiety, and PTSD symptoms explained 90.6 % of the total variance in the relationship between MI and SI.



CONCLUSIONS: The risk of SI has reduced among health professionals since the first peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in China. MI may contribute to prevalent SI, and mental health conditions, especially depressive symptoms, play a significant role as mediators. LIMITATIONS: Cross-sectional design precludes the investigation of casual relationships. The nonrandom sampling method limits the generalization.

