Abstract

This paper provides a description and evaluation of training male sexual abuse survivors to deliver Motivational Interviewing (MI) and Motivational Interviewing with Trauma-Informed Affirmative Care (MI-AC) online to sexual and gender minority (SGM) men with sexual assault histories and depression. After a search and selection process, 26 men with lived experience of sexual abuse received MI training that included the use of role-playing, video demonstrations, and practice followed by weekly supervision while co-leading groups. Peer leaders completed several measures pre and post training, including beliefs about MI and self-reported learning of MI and satisfaction with the training. A sample of MI and MI-AC audio sessions were independently rated for adherence and competence. Peer leaders' beliefs about MI changed over time, while self-rated skill level stayed consistent. Peer leaders demonstrated good adherence to the MI and MI-AC conditions.



RESULTS suggest that men with lived experience of sexual trauma effectively learned to deliver MI and/or MI-AC to SGM male survivors in online groups. These interventions have the potential to expand the reach of limited services for this population as well as reduce their depression and assist in SGM men with histories of sexual abuse entering into formal mental health services.

