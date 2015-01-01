|
Ellis AE, Martino S, Simiola V, Bellamy C, O'Connell M, Cook JM. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37080178
This paper provides a description and evaluation of training male sexual abuse survivors to deliver Motivational Interviewing (MI) and Motivational Interviewing with Trauma-Informed Affirmative Care (MI-AC) online to sexual and gender minority (SGM) men with sexual assault histories and depression. After a search and selection process, 26 men with lived experience of sexual abuse received MI training that included the use of role-playing, video demonstrations, and practice followed by weekly supervision while co-leading groups. Peer leaders completed several measures pre and post training, including beliefs about MI and self-reported learning of MI and satisfaction with the training. A sample of MI and MI-AC audio sessions were independently rated for adherence and competence. Peer leaders' beliefs about MI changed over time, while self-rated skill level stayed consistent. Peer leaders demonstrated good adherence to the MI and MI-AC conditions.
sexual abuse; affirmative care; Community-based participatory research; motivational interviewing; peer leaders; peer training