Citation
Lyons VH, Danielson B. JAMA Netw. Open 2023; 6(4): e238846.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
37083672
Abstract
Nonfatal firearm injury and firearm mortality remain urgent public health and social justice crises in the US, and the latter is the leading cause of death in children and adolescents.1 Some populations are at particularly high risk, including those with a history of juvenile detention, as described in the study by Zheng et al.2 This study2 found a higher risk of firearm injury and mortality among adults with a history of juvenile detention in Cook County, Illinois, compared with their peers without a history of detention. They also found a significantly higher risk of firearm injury and mortality among Black and Hispanic male individuals compared with individuals from other racial or ethnic groups with a similar history of detention. These findings illustrate the consequences of structural racism in juvenile detention and the criminal legal system, as well as the importance of early, upstream interventions and systems change.
