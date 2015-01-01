Abstract

Posttraumatic stress disorder is caused by traumatic events such as death, serious injury, and sexual violence. Military personnel and veterans are at high risk for posttraumatic stress disorder. Conventional posttraumatic stress disorder treatments have certain limitations. Complementary and integrative medicine treatments, especially acupuncture, are potential novel first-line treatments that may overcome these limitations. We aim to investigate the current status of the available clinical evidence related to acupuncture treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder in war veterans. We will follow the scoping review process as previously described. The study question is as follows: "Which types of clinical research designs, study types, study durations, adverse events, and clinical outcomes have been reported regarding acupuncture therapy for posttraumatic stress disorder in military veterans?" We will perform a comprehensive search of Medline, Excerpta Medica dataBASE, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, Web of Science, Scopus databases, Allied and Complementary Medicine Database, Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature, and PsycArticles databases, as well as Chinese, Korean, and Japanese databases, from inception to June 2022. Data from the included studies will be collected and descriptively analyzed in relation to our research question. The extracted data will be collated, synthesized, and summarized according to the analytical framework of a scoping review. The protocol of this study adheres to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses Extension for Scoping Reviews to ensure the clarity and completeness of our reporting in all phases of this scoping review (Protocol registration: https://osf.io/t723f/). The findings of this scoping review will provide fundamental data that will help researchers identify appropriate research questions and design further studies on the use of acupuncture for PTSD management in military veterans. These results will be helpful for developing disaster site-specific research protocols for future clinical trials on this topic.

