Abstract

BACKGROUND: For young Indigenous people, suicide is one of the leading causes of death, and high rates in Arctic areas indicate serious health and societal concerns. More knowledge is needed, as suicidal behaviour predicts later death by suicide. The aim of this study was to investigate associations between suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts and negative life events, including violence, sexual abuse, and parental substance abuse, in Sami and Greenlandic adolescents, within and between groups and gender.



METHOD: Working samples included 442 Sami and 399 Greenlandic Inuit (15-16-year-olds), in The Norwegian Arctic Adolescent Health Study (NAAHS) and the Well-Being among Youth in Greenland (WBYG) study. Multivariable logistic regression explored associations between suicidal behaviour and violence, sexual abuse, and parental substance abuse.



RESULTS: Across Indigenous groups, suicidal thoughts and attempts were significantly associated with violence and sexual abuse. The association between suicidal behaviour; especially suicidal thoughts, and sexual abuse was significant and strong among Sami females. Sami and Inuit adolescents with a history of childhood violence reported significantly more suicide attempts; the strongest association was found among Sami males.



CONCLUSION: To Sami and Greenlandic Inuit, the experiences of negative life events, such as violence or sexual abuse are significant risk factors for suicidal behaviour. Public health programmes and prevention strategies targeting youth mental health and suicide should be culturally sensitive and sensitive to gender differences in the association between negative life events and suicidal behaviour.

Language: en