Høilo Granheim IP, Kvernmo S, Silviken A, Lytken Larsen CV. Scand. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Psychol. 2023; 11(1): 10-26.
37082430
BACKGROUND: For young Indigenous people, suicide is one of the leading causes of death, and high rates in Arctic areas indicate serious health and societal concerns. More knowledge is needed, as suicidal behaviour predicts later death by suicide. The aim of this study was to investigate associations between suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts and negative life events, including violence, sexual abuse, and parental substance abuse, in Sami and Greenlandic adolescents, within and between groups and gender.
Language: en
adolescents; violence; Suicidal behaviour; sexual abuse; Greenlandic Inuit; Sami