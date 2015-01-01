Abstract

PURPOSE

Dental avulsion injuries have a poor prognosis that largely depends on the immediate steps taken to manage the avulsed tooth. A lack of knowledge about the initial management can lead to tooth loss, with further adverse implications for esthetics, phonetics, and overall growth and function. Hence, the present study aimed to assess parents' knowledge regarding dental avulsion and the variables associated with their knowledge of avulsion injuries.

Methods

A series of closed-ended questions on parents' knowledge regarding avulsion, such as immediate management, storage media, handling, and urgency of visiting the dentist, was asked. Univariate associations between the outcomes were assessed using the Pearson chi-square test. The chi-square goodness-of-fit test was used to check whether the sample data were representative of the population.

Results

In total, 211 mothers and 149 fathers were included, of whom 46.7% had experienced dental trauma during their own childhood. Sixty-one percent of mothers believed that they knew everything necessary about tooth avulsion and its management. A significant number of participants who thought that they had a good level of knowledge about avulsion chose water, tissue, or paper wrap to transport the tooth, and preferred tap water, alcohol, or antiseptic to clean the avulsed tooth.

Conclusions

Both mothers and fathers had poor knowledge about tooth avulsion, indicating that there is an immediate need for educational programs focusing on this issue. Since a substantial proportion of participants believed incorrect information, it is vital to disseminate accurate information.

