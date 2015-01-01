Abstract

Even well-developed nations with the highest economic growth rates have failed to bring happiness amongst their citizens. Consequently, recent studies have shifted their focus from economic variables, such as Human Development Index (HDI), gross development product (GDP) per capita, etc., to happiness as an indicator of growth, development and social progress. Amidst others, criminal victimization is one of the important indicators of happiness. The present article intends to study the relationship between happiness using the happiness measurement index and criminal victimization using the crime statistics of selected nations. It consists of a descriptive statistical analysis of six nations selected based on their happiness score, including two nations each with a high, average and low happiness measurement index. The results show that people living in nations with high crime rates were less happy and satisfied than individuals living in nations with comparatively lower crime rates. However, the article could not conclusively establish the relation between the happiness level and the nature of crime.

