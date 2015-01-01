SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rogers D, Unnithan NP. J. Victimol. Victim Just. 2021; 4(2): 142-159.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/25166069221093100

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We review the literature on the general solvability of homicides to learn if characteristics pertaining to the victim, the event and the investigating agency may help predict which unresolved or ?cold? cases are likely to be ultimately resolved. We utilize two definitions of when a case becomes ?cold,? the conventional or Traditional (unresolved after a year) and the Alternate (unresolved after 30 days). We use binomial logistic regression (BLR) to analyse data collected from the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) and the Law Enforcement Management System. Several factors (e.g., child victim, location of residence of victim, location where body was found, region of agency, type of investigating agency, agency salary level and educational requirements) are suggestive and need to be examined further.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print