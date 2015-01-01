Abstract

Non-consensual porn distribution is the dissemination of sexually explicit images and/or photos without the consent of the individual featured in them. The literature suggests that non-consensual porn distribution is frequent with victims who experience similar negative effects to that of intimate partner violence (IPV) victims. It was estimated in 2014 that at least 3,000 pornographic websites contained a ?revenge? porn category of images. Victims who did not consent to the dissemination of their digital sexually explicit images have reported similar experiences of those who have been victims of IPV. However the research suggests that the negative effects (e.g., emotional, psychological and physical experiences) on non-consensual porn distribution victims may be heightened because of the revictimization that occurs each time the victims? images and/or information is repeatedly observed or shared online, which has been attributed to victims of child abuse who have maladaptive responses to their abuse. Research suggests current legislation has not assisted victims in combating and prosecuting the perpetrators who disseminate the victim?s digital porn without the victim?s consent. Additionally, US federal legislation, like Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act, arguably enables the digital distribution of victims? non-consensual pornographic images and videos. Utilizing a content analysis, the current study analyses digital non-consensual porn distribution court cases in the USA, including Washington, DC, to assess the prevalence and effects of non-consensual porn distribution court cases. The review highlights the lack of diversity in the use of types of non-consensual porn distribution state statutes and the similarities between victims of IPV (e.g., rape) and non-consensual porn distribution prosecution that often leads to negative outcomes for victims.

