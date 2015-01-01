Abstract

For most restorative justice (RJ) promoters, RJ is consequentialist, philosophical, methodological and political. The efficiency and success of RJ can be drawn from the person?s ability to judge and act (act of regret). Treatment of offenders and their participation to a great extent determines the viability of reducing child sexual abuses (CSA). Programmes such as Sex Offender?s Treatment Programme (SOTP) and Centre for Support and Accountability (COSA) in CANADA, the United Kingdom and the United States of America have proved to be effective in reducing offences of sexual abuse. The programmes focus on accountability, shaming harm and rehabilitation of the offenders, mostly without involving the child victim in the process. A critical question, as to what extent the standards of RJ and international mechanism would be attained in cases of sexual offences against children, considering the nature of offences and the tender age of victim, arises. The objective of this article is to explore the potentials of applying RJ mechanism to cases of CSA in India, keeping in mind the consequentialist and methodological nature of ?RJ?. The researcher tried to assess RJ responses to CSA and the role of criminal justice professionals in implementing and monitoring RJ processes in cases of child sexual offenses. The research methodology used was doctrinal, and sources of data collection were secondary sources.

