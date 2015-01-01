Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a serious public health and clinical problem, particularly for adolescents, and may link to problematic smartphone use (PSU) and chronotype. This study examines the independent and interaction effects of PSU and chronotype on NSSI among adolescents and identified gender differences in these associations.



METHODS: A total of 21,357 students aged 11-19 were recruited using stratified cluster sampling across five representative provinces in China and completed standard questionnaires to record details of PSU, chronotype, and NSSI.



RESULTS: A total of 38.1 % of students reported having engaged in NSSI and 17.7 % had PSU. PSU and chronotype were significantly associated with NSSI among adolescents, and this relationship was stronger in females. Interaction analysis indicated that E-type and PSU were interactively associated with increased risks of NSSI.



CONCLUSION: The findings suggest that E-type and PSU can increase the risk of NSSI both independently and interactively. Therefore, they should be considered in intervention programs for NSSI, especially for females.

Language: en