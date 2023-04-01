Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Riding a motorcycle without a helmet represents a public health risk that can result in disabling injuries or death. We aim to provide a comprehensive analysis of the impact of helmet use on motorcycle injuries, injury types, and fatalities, to highlight areas requiring future intervention.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective cohort study utilizing the American College of Surgeons Trauma Quality Program Participant Use File between 2017 and 2020 analyzing motorcycle associated injuries and fatalities in adult patients with moderate and severe injury severity score in relation to helmet use. Multivariable regressions were utilized and adjusted for potential confounders. A subset analysis was performed for patients presenting with abbreviated injury scale (AIS) head ≥3 and all other body regions ≤2.



RESULTS: 43,225 patients met study criteria, of which 24,389 (56.4%) were helmet users and 18,836 (43.6%) were not. Helmet use was associated with a 35% reduction in the relative risk of expiring in the hospital due to motorcycle-related injuries (aOR 0.65; 95% CI [0.59-0.70]; p < 0.001) and a decreased intensive care unit length of stay (ICU-LOS) by half a day (B = -0.50; 95% CI [-0.77, -0.24]; p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Motorcycle riders without a helmet had significantly greater odds of increased in-hospital mortality and longer stays in the ICU than those who used a helmet. The results of this nationwide study support the need for continued research exploring the significance of helmet use and interventions aimed at improving helmet usage among motorcyclists. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Prognostic and epidemiological, level III.

Language: en