Abstract

PURPOSE: The integral conceptual model of frailty (ICFM) integrates physical, psychological, social aspects of individuals and stresses that frailty is a dynamic state evolving over time. This study aimed to validate the ICMF among community-dwelling older adults in China.



METHODS: The study recruited 341 older community-dwelling adults by convenient sampling method between June 1 and August 30, 2019 in Hubei province, China. The data was collected by questionnaire-based survey. Frailty was assessed by the Chinese version of the Tilburg Frailty Index. Participants were assessed for life-course determinants, disease and adverse health outcomes. Hierarchical regression analyses, Bootstrap method and the structural equation model were conducted in data analysis.



RESULTS: Both linear and logistic hierarchical regression models were statistically significant. Life-course determinants, disease, and three domains of frailty together explained 35.6% to 50.6% of the variance of disability and all domains of quality of life. The mediation effect of frailty between disease and all adverse outcomes was significant, excluding hospitalization. The structural equation model guided by the ICMF fits the data well.



CONCLUSIONS: The ICMF is valid among community-dwelling older adults in China. Therefore, the multidimensional concept of frailty should be widely used in Chinese communities.

Language: en