Marzano L, Norman H, Sohal B, Hawton K, Mann R. BMJ mental health 2023; 26(1): e300643.

(Copyright © 2023)

10.1136/bmjment-2022-300643

37085285

It has become increasingly apparent that rapidly available information about the occurrence of suicides is needed, particularly to support suicide prevention efforts. Concerns about the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerability to suicide highlighted the need for such early data internationally. Here, we set out the nature, current status and content of a real-time suicide monitoring system in Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales), and explore its potential to contribute to timely and targeted suicide prevention initiatives. We also discuss the challenges to successful implementation.


Language: en

Suicide & self-harm

