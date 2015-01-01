Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) are associated with many deleterious outcomes in young offenders. There is a dearth of studies examining its effects on young offenders' antisocial attitudes, disruptive behaviors and aggression, risk factors for delinquency and reoffending.



OBJECTIVE: This study examined ACE patterns and their association with the above factors in young offenders. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: 1130 youth offenders (964 males; M(age) = 17.57 years), provided self-reports on ACEs, antisocial attitudes, disruptive behavior ratings and aggression.



METHOD: Latent Class Analysis was performed on 12 self-reported ACEs, followed by Analyses of Covariance on each of the measures.



RESULTS: Four classes - Low ACE, Indirect Victims, Abusive Environment, and Polyvictimized - were identified. Polyvictimized youths had the highest levels of conduct problems (M = 70.35, ps < .05) and proactive aggression (M = 0.45, ps < .05) but did not differ from youths in Abusive Environment in reactive aggression (M = 1.02, p = .69), oppositional problems (M = 65.15, p = .18), and antisocial attitudes (M = 26.95, p = .21). Indirect Victims had lower levels of conduct problems (M = 64.80, p < .05) and antisocial attitudes (M = 24.35, p < .05) than Polyvictimized youths but higher levels of these outcomes than the Low ACE group.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings showed that ACEs patterns vary in their effects on antisociality and disruptive behaviors. The novel finding was that childhood victimization does not have to be direct, as indirect victimization significantly impacted factors important to delinquency and reoffending.



Keywords: Juvenile Justice



Language: en