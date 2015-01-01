Abstract

BACKGROUND & OBJECTIVE: The legacy of colonialism includes ongoing trauma and disruption of traditional teachings on relationality, which has contributed to Indigenous populations being disproportionately exposed to gender-based violence (GBV). GBV in Indigenous populations is explored to consider gender-specific findings and points of resilience in relational networks. PARTICIPANTS & SETTING: Included articles sampled Indigenous groups in Canada, US, Mexico, Guatemala, and Israel. All participants self-identified as Indigenous, and were either GBV survivors or service providers working in GBV contexts.



METHODS: A scoping review was conducted in OVID Medline, Embase, APA Psycinfo, and Informit Indigenous Collection, using keywords for Indigenous peoples, gender concepts, and GBV. Articles were screened and extracted by two reviewers; a third reviewer resolved conflicts.



RESULTS: Our search yielded one mixed-method study and seven qualitative studies, all published since 2016. North American studies identified colonial, patriarchal disruptions (e.g. residential schools) to positive pre-contact gender norms (e.g. non-hierarchical roles) that contribute to emerging GBV. Studies conducted in Guatemala and Israel also described local patriarchal cultures contributing to GBV. Lack of understanding of the Two-Spirit identity (i.e. supra-binary gender identity used by Indigenous persons) led to harmful attitudes and stigma. Interpersonal support and return to traditional matriarchal practices were identified as key resilience processes.



CONCLUSIONS: There is limited literature on Indigenous gender concepts and GBV, particularly regarding GBV against males and Two-Spirit persons. Colonization-related violence and/or patriarchal gender norms were identified as precursors for GBV. Decolonization processes should be further explored to address GBV in Indigenous populations.

