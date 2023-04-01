Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gait function impairments are associated with the risk of various medical conditions in older adults. As gait function declines with advancing age, normative data are required for proper interpretation of gait function in older adults. RESEARCH PURPOSE: This study aimed to construct age-stratified normative data of non-dimensionally normalized temporal and spatial gait features in healthy older adults.



METHODS: We recruited 320 community-dwelling healthy adults aged 65 years or older from two prospective cohort studies. We stratified them into four age groups (65-69, 70-74, 75-79, and 80-84 years). Each age group comprised 40 men and 40 women. We obtained six gait features (cadence, step time, step time variability, step time asymmetry, gait speed, and step length) using a wearable inertia measurement unit attached on the skin overlying L3-L4 on the back. To mitigate the influence of body shape, we non-dimensionally normalized the gait features into unitless values using height and gravity.



RESULT: The effect of age group was significant in all raw gait features (p < 0.001 for step time variability, speed and step length; p < 0.05 for cadence, step time and step time asymmetry), and that of sex was significant in the five raw gait features, except for step time asymmetry(p < 0.001 for cadence, step time, speed, and step length; p < 0.05 for step time asymmetry). When gait features were normalized, the effect of age group remained (p < 0.001 for all gait features), whereas that of sex disappeared (p > 0.05 for all gait features).



SIGNIFICANCE: Our dimensionless normative data on gait features may be useful in comparative studies of gait function between sexes or ethnicities with different body shapes.

