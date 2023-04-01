|
Citation
González-Casals H, Vives J, Bosque-Prous M, Folch C, Drou-Roget G, Muntaner C, Vives-Cases C, Barbaglia MG, Colom J, Espelt A. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37084966
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Mood disorders are the second most prevalent mental disorders in childhood and adolescence. Many undiagnosed people manifest subthreshold symptoms, like low mood, and present worse prognoses than asymptomatic healthy subjects. The aim of this study was to estimate the prevalence of low mood, gender inequalities, and associated factors, in 12- to 18-year-old adolescents in the rural and medium-sized urban areas of Central Catalonia during the 2019-2020 academic year.
Language: en
Keywords
Gender inequalities; Lifestyle factors; Low mood; Mood disorders