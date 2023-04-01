Abstract

BACKGROUND: Maltreatment is a significant predictive factor for self-harm in adolescents. Internalizing and externalizing problems are both common psychopathological issues in adolescents. This study aimed to look into the link between maltreatment and self-harm in a large sample of adolescents in the UK, as well as the mediating effects that internalizing and externalizing problems play in this link.



METHODS: Data were pulled from the UK Millennium Cohort Study, and a total of 8894 adolescents were included in this analysis. All variables were assessed by Questionnaires. Path analysis was performed to assess the mediating effects of internalizing and externalizing problems in the link between maltreatment and self-harm.



RESULTS: 23.4 % of samples reported self-harm incidents during the preceding 12 months. Emotional abuse and physical abuse were significantly related to self-harm, and adolescents who had experienced multiple forms of maltreatment were more prone to self-harm. Mediation analysis revealed that internalizing problems were the primary mediator in the link between emotional abuse and self-harm, with the mediation effect size being 0.29. Internalizing and externalizing problems performed similarly in the link between physical abuse and self-harm, with mediation effect sizes of 0.23 and 0.19, respectively.



LIMITATIONS: The majority of the data was gathered through self-reporting.



CONCLUSIONS: Emotional abuse and physical abuse were significant predictors of self-harm, and their links with self-harm were partially mediated via internalizing and externalizing problems. Better supervision of maltreatment, and timely intervention for both internalizing and externalizing problems, are critical in preventing self-harm among adolescents.

