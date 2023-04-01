Abstract

PURPOSE: Sibling aggression has received attention as a common form of family violence. However, further research is needed to elucidate several antecedents of sibling aggression perpetration and bullying victimization, such as substance use and depressive symptoms. Additionally, more studies are needed to identify the mediating paths of depressive symptoms and substance use, which could explain the association between bullying victimization and sibling aggression perpetration on the one hand and the association between sibling aggression victimization and bullying victimization on the other hand, while controlling for exposure to family violence and demographic variables. The current study tested two separate mediational models guided by the displaced aggression theory and self-medication hypothesis.



METHOD: The present study used the Bullying, Sexual, and Dating Violence Trajectories From Early to Late Adolescence in the Midwestern United States, 2007-2013 dataset. The original sample consisted of 1162 middle school students who were initially surveyed and followed into three high schools. For the current study, the first wave was used, which included a sample of 1101 adolescents. Structural equation modeling (SEM) was conducted to first examine whether bullying victimization was associated with sibling aggression perpetration. Then another model was conducted to test whether sibling aggression victimization was associated with bullying victimization.



RESULTS: In the first model, results suggest bullying victimization is positively associated with sibling aggression. Mediation results indicated depressive symptoms and substance use serially mediated the relation between bullying victimization and sibling aggression. In the second model, results suggest that sibling aggression victimization is positively associated with bullying victimization. Parallel mediation results indicated that depressive symptoms alone and not substance use individually explained the association between sibling aggression victimization and bullying victimization. Finally, serial mediation results indicated that depressive symptoms and substance use serially mediate the association between sibling aggression victimization and bullying victimization. LIMITATIONS: Limitations include self-report measures and cross-sectional design; therefore, we could not estimate casual relationships.



CONCLUSION: The implications of these findings suggest the need for continued attention to school-based bully prevention efforts and family relations interventions. Such efforts might be associated with reductions in bullying victimization and sibling aggression.

Language: en