Abstract

BACKGROUND: Past research has established that adverse childhood experiences (ACE) are correlated with depression severity. The purpose of the present study was to examine how the number and nature of ACE exposure is associated with symptomatology and treatment outcomes in adult patients with treatment resistant depression (TRD).



METHODS: Participants include 454 patients with a diagnosis of major depression or persistent depressive disorder. A one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) was used to assess whether number of ACEs was associated with certain outcomes. Linear regression analyses were performed to model the associations between the five ACE subtypes (e.g., sexual abuse, physical violence, injury/illness, childhood grief, and parental upheaval) and symptom severity. Logistic regression analyses were then used to model the association between ACE subtypes and history of lifetime suicide attempt(s) and inpatient admission(s).



RESULTS: Greater ACE exposure was associated with more severe symptomatology and treatment outcomes, but these differences were only seen between patients reporting no ACEs versus 3+ ACEs. Only the subtypes of violence and illness/injury were significant predictors of more severe symptomatology. The ACE subtypes of sexual trauma and violence uniquely predicted a lifetime suicide attempt(s), and only the subtype of sexual trauma predicted lifetime inpatient admission(s). LIMITATIONS: Limitations of the present study include retrospective adult assessments of childhood trauma, lack of data on ACE severity and timing, and the cross-sectional reporting of multiple study measures.



CONCLUSIONS: Exposure to multiple ACE subtypes, particularly sexual and physical trauma, is associated with depression symptom severity, and history of suicidality, and inpatient admission(s).

