Fan F, Beare R, Takagi M, Anderson N, Bressan S, Clarke CJ, Davis GA, Dunne K, Fabiano F, Hearps SJC, Ignjatovic V, Parkin G, Rausa VC, Seal M, Shapiro JS, Babl FE, Anderson V. J. Neurosurg. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37086163
OBJECTIVE: Persisting postconcussive symptoms (pPCS), particularly headache, can significantly disrupt children's recovery and functioning. However, the underlying pathophysiology of these symptoms remains unclear. The goal in this study was to determine whether pPCS are related to cerebral blood flow (CBF) at 2 weeks postconcussion. The authors also investigated whether variations in CBF can explain the increased risk of acute posttraumatic headache (PTH) in female children following concussion.
trauma; traumatic brain injury; pediatric concussion; arterial spin labeling; Bayesian analysis; cerebral blood flow; persisting postconcussive symptoms; posttraumatic headache