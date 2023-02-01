Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study clarifies the differences in death during incarceration and legal intervention between males and females, delineating the differences in demographic features and the circumstances of the violent death including location, injury pattern, and perpetrator.



METHODS: The data used are from the National Violent Death Reporting System database from 2003 to 2019. All victims were either in custody, in the process of custody, or in prison. Sex was coded as female or male and as assigned at birth. All analyses were conducted using SAS 9.4 software using chi-square tests, with an alpha of 0.05 to test significant differences in the circumstances of mortality and demographic characteristics for each group.



RESULTS: Our findings show that suicide was the most common cause of death during incarceration for both females and males (89.8% versus 77.4%; P < 0.001). Homicide was less common in females (1.6% versus 14.8%; P < 0.001) and legal intervention only occurred in males (2.2%; P < 0.001). Male victims were more likely to be of non-White race/ethnicity compared to females, while females were more likely to be experiencing homelessness, have documented mental illness, and comorbid substance abuse.



CONCLUSIONS: Victim sex is significantly associated with circumstances of violent death among the incarcerated and highlights the need for appropriate mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Language: en