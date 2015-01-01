SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chauvet-Gelinier JC, Cottenet J, Guillaume M, Endomba FT, Jollant F, Quantin C. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 324: e115214.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2023.115214

37084571

PMC10105376

While much work has shown a link between the global SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and poor mental health, little is known about a possible association between hospitalization with SARS-CoV-2 infection and subsequent hospitalization for self-harm. Analyses performed on the French national hospital database between March 2020-March 2021 in 10,084,551 inpatients showed that hospitalization with SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with hospitalization for self-harm in the following year. However, hospitalization with SARS-Cov-2 was related to an increased risk of self-harm in patients with a suicidal episode at the inclusion (aHR=1.56[1.14-2.15]), suggesting an effect of SARS-CoV-2 in patients with a recent history of self-harm.


Hospitalization; Self-harm; COVID-19; SARS-CoV-2

